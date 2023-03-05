Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $67,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.