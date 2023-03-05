Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 770.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after purchasing an additional 498,378 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $1,933,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

