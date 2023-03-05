Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) One Day Volume Hits $2.77 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,590.29 or 0.07083228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $2.77 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

