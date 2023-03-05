Coin98 (C98) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.25 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $53.25 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Get Coin98 alerts:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

