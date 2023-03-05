Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $0.25

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $53.61 million and $13.39 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.98 or 0.01307355 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012974 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032695 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.45 or 0.01672132 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

