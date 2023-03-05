CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.35 and a 200-day moving average of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in CME Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

