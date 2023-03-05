CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
CME Group Stock Performance
CME Group stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.35 and a 200-day moving average of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CME Group Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in CME Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CME Group (CME)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.