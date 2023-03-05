Clover Finance Market Cap Hits $80.46 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $80.46 million and $999,269.77 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00422960 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,417.73 or 0.28589326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

