Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Update

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Citycon Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Citycon Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a 1-year low of C$6.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.02.

Citycon Oyj Company Profile

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

