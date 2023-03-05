Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $50.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

