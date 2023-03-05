Citigroup Trims Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Target Price to $9.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marqeta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of MQ stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.