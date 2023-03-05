Citigroup Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $68.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.40.

ZM opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.30. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $127.37.

In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after buying an additional 50,392 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

