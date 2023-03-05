Citigroup Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $20.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Plug Power to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

PLUG stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

