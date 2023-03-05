Citigroup Boosts Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $120.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $53.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RETA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

