Citigroup Boosts Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $120.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $53.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RETA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $95.00.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
