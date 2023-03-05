CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP lessened its position in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. CIIG Capital Partners II makes up 1.6% of Kepos Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 3.62% of CIIG Capital Partners II worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIIG. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in CIIG Capital Partners II by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

CIIG Capital Partners II Price Performance

CIIG Capital Partners II stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

About CIIG Capital Partners II

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

