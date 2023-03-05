Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ciena worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $174,535.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,377,306.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,402 shares of company stock worth $3,826,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

