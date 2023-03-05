Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,588,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 212,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCVI remained flat at $10.04 during trading on Friday. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,076. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

