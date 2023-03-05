China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,311,900 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 1,966,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 243.4 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of CHVKF stock remained flat at $1.99 on Friday. China Vanke has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

