China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.39. 6,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,421. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.19.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.