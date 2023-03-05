China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,891,600 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 20,366,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of CPWIF stock remained flat at C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42. China Power International Development has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.53.

China Power International Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

