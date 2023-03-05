China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,284,500 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 28,410,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

CHHQF stock remained flat at $0.92 on Friday. China Hongqiao Group has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded China Hongqiao Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

