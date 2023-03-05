China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Down 39.6% in February

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,512,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 32,284,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 469.0 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

CICHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,707. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

