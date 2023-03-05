Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Announces Earnings Results

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), Zacks reports. Chimerix had a net margin of 509.01% and a return on equity of 147.71%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Chimerix Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 568,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 623,268 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 819.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,714 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Chimerix

CMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

