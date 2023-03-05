Chia (XCH) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Chia (XCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $36.89 or 0.00164377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Chia has a market capitalization of $246.29 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chia Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,676,275 coins and its circulating supply is 6,676,275 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

