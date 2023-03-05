Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LNG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.40.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LNG opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.14. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

