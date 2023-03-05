Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 829,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,397.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

CTOUF stock remained flat at $9.64 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. Charter Hall Group has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut Charter Hall Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

