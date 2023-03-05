Chainbing (CBG) Price Hits $3.45

Chainbing (CBG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00015348 BTC on exchanges. Chainbing has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $114,082.09 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

