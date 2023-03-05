CECO Environmental (CECO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $533.93 million, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CECO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.