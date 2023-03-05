Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Up 24.6% in February

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 211,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $36,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 335,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,006. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 285.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.