Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €15.00 ($15.96) to €13.50 ($14.36) in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance

Shares of CGUSY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.

