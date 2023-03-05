Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 331.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.56.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $213.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

