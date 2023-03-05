Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stake Lowered by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems makes up approximately 6.8% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Insider Activity

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 in the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 195,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,180. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.