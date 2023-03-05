Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CARV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,873. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Carver Bancorp

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARV. TheStreet cut Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

