Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 241,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carrefour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €22.00 ($23.40) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Carrefour Stock Performance

CRRFY stock remained flat at $3.89 during trading on Friday. 39,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

