Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CGBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Featured Articles

