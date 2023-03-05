Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 8,756 shares traded.

Capstone Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

Further Reading

