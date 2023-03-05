Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in February

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 161,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Cansortium Price Performance

Shares of CNTMF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. 68,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,835. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Get Cansortium alerts:

About Cansortium

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.