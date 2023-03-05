Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Up 4.5 %

CFX opened at C$3.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$255.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.57. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$3.62 and a 52 week high of C$5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

