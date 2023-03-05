Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS CFPUF opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

