Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,200 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 2,159,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,710.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CDPYF. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CDPYF stock remained flat at $35.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $44.31.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

