Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,442. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

