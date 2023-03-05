Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,705 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Caesars Entertainment worth $64,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 212,374 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $82.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

