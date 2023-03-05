C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.55

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.55 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.20). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 16.65 ($0.20), with a volume of 119,575 shares changing hands.

C4X Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.91. The firm has a market cap of £41.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.00 and a beta of 0.37.

About C4X Discovery

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

