Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.77.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $89.41.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 29,142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,937.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

