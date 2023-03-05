Brokers Offer Predictions for Titan International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Titan International in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

NYSE:TWI opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $841.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.22. Titan International has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Titan International during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Titan International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 792,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,621.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

