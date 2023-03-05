Brokers Offer Predictions for Titan International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Titan International in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.
Titan International Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:TWI opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $841.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.22. Titan International has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insider Transactions at Titan International
In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 792,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,621.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan International (TWI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.