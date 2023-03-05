Brokers Offer Predictions for Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Oak Street Health in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oak Street Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The business had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $13,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,874,863 shares in the company, valued at $132,016,582.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at $13,123,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $13,628,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,874,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,016,582.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 624,997 shares of company stock valued at $21,058,464. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

