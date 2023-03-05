Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $162.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $7,481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 123,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

