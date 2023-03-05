Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $42.67

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

