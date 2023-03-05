Brokerages Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Price Target at $92.67

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

