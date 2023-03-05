Brokerages Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) PT at $22.00

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JRONY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($25.64) to €24.80 ($26.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $42.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

