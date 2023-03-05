Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Short Interest Up 34.2% in February

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,600 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 1,203,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,146.0 days.

Breville Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BVILF remained flat at C$14.50 during midday trading on Friday. Breville Group has a 12 month low of C$11.76 and a 12 month high of C$14.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.99.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Ltd. engages in the design and development of small electrical kitchen appliances. It operates through the Global Product and Distribution segments. The Global Product segment sells products designed and developed by Breville that may be sold directly or through third parties and may be branded Breville, Sage or carry a third party brand.

