Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Short Interest Up 34.2% in February

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,600 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 1,203,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,146.0 days.
Breville Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BVILF remained flat at C$14.50 during midday trading on Friday. Breville Group has a 12 month low of C$11.76 and a 12 month high of C$14.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.99.
About Breville Group
